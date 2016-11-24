I wish you a wonderful, gratitude-filled Thanksgiving. Whether or not you celebrate this popular American holiday, you have much to be thankful for, beginning with your very existence. However difficult your life, I suggest you take a few minutes today, and every day, to actually ponder all the blessings you have been given. Put your hands on your heart, smile in thankfulness and appreciation for these blessings, and inhale through your smile into your heart. During the out-breath, radiate your thankfulness not just to the whole of yourself and to your nearest and dearest, but also to all those people worldwide known and unknown to you. Realize that it wasn’t long ago that none of us existed in our present form on this earth, and it won’t be long before all of us will be gone. In the meantime, right now, we can appreciate and give thanks for this miraculous gift of life we have been given.

Copyright 2013-2016 by Dennis Lewis