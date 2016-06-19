What Do You Really Want?

People frequently speak of passion, sometimes in a very dispassionate way. But I tell you now that, whatever your age, it is time to go after what you really want. Your time is not limitless, and our planet and its inhabitants are in dire straits. Don’t just believe those New Age guru marketeers who tell you that everything will be fine because people are becoming more conscious. Are they? Look around in places you don’t normally look. Find out for yourself. When you really look and listen and sense, you will see that there is much to be done–and it begins with each of us.

When I went on a Freedom Ride in my early 20’s, had a shotgun pointed at my head, and wound up in jail for three weeks it was something in which I passionately believed, and the many thousands of us who did so eventually made an enormous social and political difference in the United States. You can make a difference, too. Perhaps you already have, but now is no time to stop. The politicians and others will eventually follow your lead–but YOU must lead before it is too late. Which means NOW! And in order to lead, in order to make a difference, you need to know what you really wish for and what practical steps must be taken for your wishes to come to fruition. Great ideas and ideals are plentiful in today’s world, but the ability to put them into action is rare. A good diagnosis is important but it’s just as important to work with others, sometimes the very people with whom you don’t want to work, and actually “do” something, in whatever ways you can, to help.

When I started the Dennis Lewis fan page on Facebook, an action which indeed arose from my passion, there were some old friends (and still are) who didn’t and don’t understand. They thought/think it had only to do with ego. You know why? Probably because if they were to do what I am doing it might well have been. The judgments they made were likely based on their own unseen process of ‘projection,’ a process with which I have had my own very personal, even dark, experiences over the years. Each of us needs to see this process in ourselves if we are to become free from its powerful grip.

Friends, if anything is to truly change, we need to begin to live in dynamic balance and do what our minds and hearts and bodies–motivated by passion, real intention, consciousness, and conscience–guide us to do. We need to be practical, with thought, feeling, and sensation working together in concert. That’s how inner transformation takes place! That’s how the world changes! It’s a risky business, of course. And it takes time and effort. Things never happen exactly the way we imagine–fortunately! There are so many often contradictory forces at work, many of them unseen. But as we become more conscious, and more open to our deepest passion, we begin to discover who we really are and what we can and must do.

I wish you many great discoveries, as well as inner and outer actions that matter, beginning right now.