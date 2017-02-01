Breathe Into Being Retreat

Posted on February 1, 2017 by Dennis Lewis

 

 

 

 

 

 

For a description of this weekend retreat with Dennis Lewis and Master Yu, click here.

For a retreat registration form, click here.

Once you’ve filled out the form, pay the full retreat amount by March 31st, or a 30 % deposit before that date to hold your place. Please pay through PayPal (PayPal account is listed on the registration form), and then email the form to us at hameetings@gmail.com and sundao@me.com. Be sure to send the form to both addresses.

By the way, space is limited, so register soon!

Thank you

